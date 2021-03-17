Watch Live: White House Press Briefing With Education Secretary

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are set to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing comes after the Biden administration announced earlier Wednesday that $10 billion from the recently passed coronavirus relief package will be directed to Covid-19 testing for schools in an effort to speed up the return to in-person learning across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to give the funding to states by April, the administration said.

The money will go toward screening and diagnostic testing to teachers, staff and students. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to give the funding to states by April, the administration said.

The administration previously announced $650 million in funding for testing in K-8 schools. The president has urged states to vaccinate all teachers and school staff in America by the end of March.

