Watch live: Trump addresses House Republican conference in Florida

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami, in Miami, Florida on Jan. 27, 2025. 

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images 
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump is set to address House Republicans at the kickoff of their annual agenda-planning conference on Monday afternoon.

The three-day event is being held at Trump National Doral, the president's golf club in Miami, Florida.

Trump's remarks at the conference come one week after he took office, succeeding former President Joe Biden.

