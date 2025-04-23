Treasury Sec. Bessent calls out China, World Bank, IMF in speech on global economy

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered the keynote address to the Institute of International Finance in Washington, D.C.

Bessent's speech came as the Trump administration reportedly weighed cutting steep tariffs on China as part of trade negotiations.

Bessent told investors in a closed-door meeting Tuesday he expects "there will be a de-escalation" in President Donald Trump's trade war with China in the "very near future."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a keynote address at the Institute of International Finance in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Bessent's speech came as the Trump administration reportedly weighed cutting its steep tariffs on China, as part of widely expected trade negotiations later this year.

"China needs to change," Bessent said. "The country knows it needs to change. Everyone knows it needs to change. And we want to help it change—because we need rebalancing too."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Tuesday, Bessent told investors in a closed-door meeting that he expects "there will be a de-escalation" in President Donald Trump's trade war with China in the "very near future," CNBC reported.

"No one thinks the current status quo is sustainable" with tariff rates at their current levels, Bessent said at a private investor summit in Washington.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.