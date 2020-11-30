Money Report

Coronavirus

Watch Live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Holds a Press Briefing on Covid After NYC Reopens Some Schools

By Will Feuer, CNBC

Andy Kelly | Reuters
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press briefing Monday in New York City to update the public on the state's response to the Covid-19 outbreak.
  • Cuomo's remarks will come as daily new Covid cases and hospitalizations are steadily rising both nationwide and across the state.
  • On Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will reopen some of its schools after they were closed earlier this month.

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press briefing Monday in New York City to update the public on the state's response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Cuomo's remarks will come as daily new Covid cases and hospitalizations are steadily rising both nationwide and across the state.

On Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will reopen some of its schools after they were closed earlier this month. The initial closure of schools was triggered because the percent of Covid-19 tests that are positive in the city exceeded 3%, de Blasio said at the time.

New York reported more than 6,700 new cases of the virus on Sunday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That brings the seven-day average of new cases to more than 6,400, up over 24% compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of Hopkins data.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.

