Coronavirus

Watch Live: CDC Panel Holds Meeting on Possible Heart Inflammation Link to Covid Shots

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Elijah Nouvelage | Bloomberg via Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is holding a meeting Wednesday to discuss rare, but higher-than-expected, reports of heart inflammation in 16- to 24-year-olds after receiving their second dose of Pfizer's or Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting comes about two weeks after the agency said it has seen a higher-than-projected number of cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in 16- to-24-year-olds after their second Covid shot. Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is the inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart.

There were nearly 800 reported cases of heart problems to the vaccine safety monitor system as of last month, according to the U.S. agency.

