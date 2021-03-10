Watch Live: Biden Covid Team Holds Briefing as U.S. Plans to Buy More J&J Vaccine Doses

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a news briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 29 million Americans and killed at least 527,720 in a little over a year.

Two administration sources told NBC News that the U.S. government plans to buy 100 million additional doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine. Biden will announce the plans Wednesday during a White House meeting with executives from J&J and Merck.

J&J currently has a deal with the U.S. government to provide 100 million doses by the end of June. The federal government shipped out nearly 3.9 million doses of the single-shot vaccine last week and says it plans to distribute 16 million more by the end of this month.

