Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Coronavirus

Watch Live: Biden Covid Team Holds Briefing as U.S. Plans to Buy More J&J Vaccine Doses

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Joseph Prezioso | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a news briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 29 million Americans and killed at least 527,720 in a little over a year.

Money Report

26 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Markets Set for Cautious Trade, Australian Shares Struggle for Gains

Coronavirus 28 mins ago

Hand Sanitizer Demand Will Stay ‘Exponentially Higher' Than 2019 Levels, CEO of Purell Parent Says

Two administration sources told NBC News that the U.S. government plans to buy 100 million additional doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine. Biden will announce the plans Wednesday during a White House meeting with executives from J&J and Merck.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

J&J currently has a deal with the U.S. government to provide 100 million doses by the end of June. The federal government shipped out nearly 3.9 million doses of the single-shot vaccine last week and says it plans to distribute 16 million more by the end of this month.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusBusinessHealth & Sciencebiotechnologyepidemics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us