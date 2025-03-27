Watch incoming SEC chair Paul Atkins' Senate confirmation hearing

[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump's nominee for chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will appear before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday morning for his confirmation hearing.

Trump tapped Paul Atkins, CEO of Patomak Global Partners and former SEC commissioner, in December. Commissioner Mark Uyeda is serving as acting chair until Atkins' confirmation.

"The current regulatory environment for our financial system inhibits investment and too often punishes success," Atkins said in prepared remarks. "Unclear, overly politicized, complicated, and burdensome regulations are stifling capital formation, while American investors are flooded with disclosures that do the opposite of helping them understand the true risks of an investment. It is time to reset priorities and return common sense to the SEC."

Atkins is also expected to discuss how the cryptocurrency industry is regulated as a "top priority of his chairmanship." He would succeed Gary Gensler, whose notorious regulation-by-enforcement approach to crypto antagonized the digital industry.

