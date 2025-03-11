Money Report

Watch Constellation Energy CEO speak live about the company's push to restart Three Mile Island

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Joseph Dominguez, president and chief executive officer of Constellation Energy Corp., speaks during the 2022 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2022.
Aaron M. Sprecher | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Constellation Energy CEO Joseph Dominguez will speak at the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston, as the company pushes to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear plant.

Constellation operates the largest fleet of nuclear reactors in the U.S. The company aims to restart the Three Mile Island Unit 1 reactor by 2028 through an agreement with Microsoft to purchase power from the plant.

The planned restart of Three Mile Island is the clearest demonstration yet of the tech sector's interest in deploying nuclear to power the growing electricity consumption of its data centers.

The restart is subject to approval by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

