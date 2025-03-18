Watch NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX capsule after months on the ISS

[The stream is slated to start at 4:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to splash down on Earth on Tuesday evening after spending more than nine months in space.

They were originally supposed to be at the International Space Station for a little over a week, but their stay was extended after the Boeing Starliner capsule that they took in June experienced issues.

Instead, Wilmore and Williams are returning on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with fellow NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

