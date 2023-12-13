Money Report

Washington sports teams Capitals, Wizards to move to new Virginia complex in 2028

By Drew Richardson,CNBC

Scott Taetsch | Getty Images
  • The NHL's Washington Capitals and the NBA's Washington Wizards are slated to move to Alexandria, Virginia.
  • It's part of a $2 billion entertainment complex effort led by the state of Virginia and Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns both pro teams.
  • The complex is expected to open in late 2028, pending legislative approval.

The National Hockey League's Washington Capitals and the National Basketball Association's Washington Wizards are slated to move to Alexandria, Virginia, as part of a $2 billion entertainment complex effort, the state's Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday.

The development, about 8 miles south of Washington, D.C., will house the new global headquarters for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Capitals and Wizards, as well as the new home arena for the teams. The 9 million square foot district will also feature mixed-use retail, hotel and conference spaces.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin answers questions following the announcement of a new sports arena for the Washington Wizards NBA basketball team and Washington Capitals NHL hockey team, December 13, 2023 in Alexandria, Virginia. 
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images
"This is the most visionary sports and entertainment development in the world. The Commonwealth will now be home to two professional sports teams, a new corporate headquarters, and over 30,000 new jobs — this is monumental," Youngkin said in a statement. 

Construction on the complex is slated to begin in 2025 and it is set to open in late 2028.

The development is subject to legislative approval, the statement noted. Legislators will have to greenlight the creation of the complex in the next Virginia General Assembly session.

In an aerial view, the site of a new sports arena for the Washington Wizards NBA basketball team and Washington Capitals NHL hockey team is seen on December 13, 2023 in Alexandria, Virginia.
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The $2 billion investment will come from bond sales as well as a $403 million contribution from Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

"We are committed to providing world-class fan experiences while continuously evolving our teams, deepening community ties, and solidifying our role as leaders at the forefront of sports and technology," said Monumental chair and CEO Ted Leonsis in a separate statement.

