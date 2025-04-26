Warren Buffett's top stock picks and Berkshire Hathaway come with 15% income bonus in this new fund

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is one of this year's top performing stocks.

A new ETF is tracking Buffett's favorite companies, and adding a 15% income component to boost shareholder returns in a volatile market.

Berkshire is holding a record amount of cash, and has never paid a dividend to shareholders.

In a year that hasn't been kind to many big-name stocks, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is standing near the top. Berkshire shares have posted a 17% return year-to-date, while the S&P 500 index is down 6%.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

That performance places Berkshire among the top 10% of the U.S. market's large-cap leaders, and the run has been getting Buffett more attention ahead of next weekend's annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. It's also good timing for the recently launched VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH), which holds the top 20 most heavily weighted stocks in Berkshire Hathaway, as well as shares of Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire is currently the biggest holding in the ETF, at 10.6% of the fund. Other top holdings in the ETF from among the ranks of Berkshire's biggest bets include Apple, American Express, Kroger, VeriSign, Bank of America, Citigroup, Visa and of course Coca-Cola, a long time favorite of the man known as the Oracle of Omaha.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"It's a really well-balanced portfolio chosen by the most successful investor the world has ever seen," Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares, said in an appearance this week on CNBC's "ETF Edge."

Berkshire's outperformance of the S&P 500 isn't limited to 2025. Buffett's stock has tripled the performance of the market over the past year, and its 185% return over the past five years is more than double the performance of the S&P 500.

In addition to its long-term track record of success in the market, Berkshire Hathaway is getting a lot of attention right now for the record amount of cash Buffett is holding as he trimmed stakes in big stocks including Apple, which has proven to be a great strategy. The S&P 500 has experienced extreme short-term volatility since President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Even after a recent recovery, the S&P is still down 8% since the start of Trump's second term.

"The market has been momentum driven for many years, the switch has flipped and we're looking at quality in terms of exposure, and Berkshire Hathaway has performed incredibly well this year, handily outperforming the S&P 500," Patti said.

Berkshire Hathaway famously doesn't pay a dividend, with Buffett holding firm over many decades in the belief that he can re-invest cash to create more value for shareholders. In a letter to shareholders in February, Buffett wrote that Berkshire shareholders "can rest assured that we will forever deploy a substantial majority of their money in equities — mostly American equities."

The lack of a dividend payment has been an issue over the years for some shareholders at Berkshire who do want income from the market, according to Patti, who added that his firm conducted research among investors in designing the ETF. "Who doesn't want to invest like Buffett, but with income?" he said.

So, in addition to being tied to the performance of Berkshire and the stock picks of Buffett, the VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF is designed to produce income of 15% annually through a strategy of selling call options and distributing monthly payments of 1.25% to shareholders. This income strategy has become more popular in the ETF space, with more asset managers launching funds to capture income opportunities and more investors adopting the approach amid market volatility.