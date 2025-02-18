Want to turn off the TV and pick up a book? This 5-second-rule will help you get it done, Mel Robbins says

Most of us have come home from a long day, sunk into the couch, scrolled our social feeds, and ignored the many other ways we'd rather be using that time. Rarely, though, does the knowledge that there are more productive and fulfilling things to be done inspire us to actually do them.

That's because our brains are not wired to accept change, says Mel Robbins, author of "The 5 Second Rule: Transform your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage."

"Change requires you to do things that are uncertain, scary, or new," Robbins wrote. But your brain doesn't like this and will almost always pick the familiar over the unknown. Glimmers of inspiration are easily squashed by self-doubt and fear.

"I notice that the longer I wait between my initial impulse to act and physically moving, the louder the excuses get, and the harder it becomes to force myself to move," Robbins wrote.

To motivate herself to act, Robbins came up with the "five-second rule": When you get that jolt of motivation to do something you really want to do, countdown from five to one. Then, complete one action that propels you toward your goal.

Want to stop watching TV and pick up a book instead? Count down from five to one and then hit the "off" button. Did you challenge yourself to walk more in the new year, but can't seem put your sneakers on and get out there? Count down to one and then stand up.

The five-second rule can derail your brain's negative thought process before it even starts.

"If you have one of those little impulses that are pulling you, if you don't marry it with an action within five seconds, you pull the emergency brake and kill the idea," Robbins said in a Ted Talk.

3 ways to use Mel Robbins' 5-second rule

There are three ways to use the five-second rule, according to Robbins:

To change your behavior: Forming new habits or breaking old ones is harder than it sounds. By counting down from five to one, you can push yourself to change before your brain can talk you out of it.

Forming new habits or breaking old ones is harder than it sounds. By counting down from five to one, you can push yourself to change before your brain can talk you out of it. To act every day with courage: "The rule will quiet your self-doubt and build confidence as you push yourself to pursue your passions, share your ideas at work, volunteer for projects that stretch you, create your art, and become a better leader," Robbins wrote. Let's say you want to speak up more during meetings. Count down from five then raise your hand. The longer you sit there, the less likely you are to contribute.

"The rule will quiet your self-doubt and build confidence as you push yourself to pursue your passions, share your ideas at work, volunteer for projects that stretch you, create your art, and become a better leader," Robbins wrote. Let's say you want to speak up more during meetings. Count down from five then raise your hand. The longer you sit there, the less likely you are to contribute. To control your mindset: This is "the most powerful way to use the rule," Robbins wrote. If you find yourself in a negative self-talk cycle, counting down and then making an active effort to stop that narrative can help you pivot into a more positive mindset.

This rule can rewire your brain so that your impulse will no longer be to question actions, but to do them, Robbins says.

"One thing most of us don't realize is that patterns of thinking like worrying, self-doubt, and fear are all just habits — and you repeat these thought patterns without even realizing it," she wrote.

Whether your goal is to cook more, go on more dates, or simply make your bed in the morning, the five-second rule can help you pair those intentions with action.

