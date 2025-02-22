Walmart's worst week since 2022: Retailer's former U.S. CEO Bill Simon thinks Wall Street is getting earnings, tariff risks wrong

Walmart stock may be a steal.

Former Walmart U.S. CEO Bill Simon contends the retailer's stock sell-off tied to a slowing profit growth forecast and tariff fears is creating a major opportunity for investors.

"I absolutely thought their guidance was pretty strong given the fact that… nobody knows what's going to happen with tariffs," he told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Thursday, the day Walmart reported fiscal fourth-quarter results.

But even if U.S. tariffs against Canada and Mexico move forward, Simon predicts "nothing" should happen to Walmart.

"Ultimately, the consumer decides whether there's a tariff or not," said Simon. "There's a tariff on avocados from Mexico. Do you have guacamole with your chips or do you have salsa and queso where there is no tariff?"

Plus, Simon, who's now on the Darden Restaurants board and is the chairman at Hanesbrands, sees Walmart as a nimble retailer.

"The big guys, Walmart, Costco, Target, Amazon... have the supply and the sourcing capability to mitigate tariffs by redirecting the product – bringing it in from different places [and] developing their own private labels," said Simon. "Those guys will figure out tariffs."

Walmart shares just saw their worst weekly performance since May 2022 — tumbling almost 9%. The stock price fell more than 6% on its earnings day alone. It was the stock's worst daily performance since November 2023.

Simon thinks the sell-off is bizarre.

"I thought if you hit your numbers and did well and beat your earnings, things would usually go well for you in the market. But little do we know. You got to have some magic dust," he said. "I don't know how you could have done much better for the quarter."

It's a departure from his stance last May on "Fast Money" when he warned affluent consumers were creating a "bubble" at Walmart. It came with Walmart shares hitting record highs. He noted historical trends pointed to an eventual shift back to service from convenience and price.

But now Simon thinks the economic and geopolitical backdrop is so unprecedented, higher-income consumers may shop at Walmart permanently.

"If you liked that story yesterday before the earnings release, you should love it today because it's... cheaper," said Simon.

Walmart stock is now down 10% from its all-time high hit on Feb. 14. However, it's still up about 64% over the past 52 weeks.

