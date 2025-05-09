Virtual chronic care company Omada Health files for IPO

Omada Health filed for an IPO on Friday, the latest digital health company announce its intent to take the leap during a turbulent period for the public markets.

The company offers virtual care programs to support patients with chronic conditions like prediabetes, diabetes and hypertension.

Omada generated $169.8 million in revenue during 2024, up 38% from a year earlier.

Omada Health

Virtual care company Omada Health filed for an IPO on Friday, the latest digital health company that's signaled its intent to hit the public markets despite a turbulent economy.

Founded in 2012, Omada offers virtual care programs to support patients with chronic conditions like prediabetes, diabetes and hypertension. The company describes its approach as a "between-visit care model" that is complementary to the broader health-care ecosystem, according to its prospectus.

Revenue increased 57% in the first quarter to $55 million, up from $35.1 million during the same period last year, the filing said. The San Francisco-based company generated $169.8 million in revenue during 2024, up 38% from $122.8 million the previous year.

Omada's net loss narrowed to $9.4 million during its first quarter from $19 million during the same period last year. It reported a net loss of $47.1 million in 2024, compared to a $67.5 million net loss during 2023.

The IPO market has been largely dormant across the tech sector for the past three years, and within digital health, it's been almost completely dead. After President Donald Trump announced a sweeping tariff policy that plunged U.S. markets into turmoil last month, taking a company public is an even riskier endeavor. Online lender Klarna delayed its long-anticipated IPO, as did ticket marketplace StubHub.

But Omada Health isn't the first digital health company to file for its public market debut this year. Virtual physical therapy startup Hinge Health filed its prospectus in March, and provided an update with its first-quarter earnings on Monday, a signal to investors that it's looking to forge ahead.

Omada contracts with employers, and the company said it works with more than 2,000 customers and supports 679,000 members as of March 31. More than 156 million Americans suffer from at least one chronic condition, so there is a significant market opportunity, according to the company's filing.

In 2022, Omada announced a $192 million funding round that pushed its valuation above $1 billion. U.S. Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz and Fidelity's FMR LLC are the largest outside shareholders in the company, each owning between 9% and 10% of the stock.

"To our prospective shareholders, thank you for learning more about Omada. I invite you join our journey," Omada co-founder and CEO Sean Duffy said in the filing. "In front of us is a unique chance to build a promising and successful business while truly changing lives."

