Universal Studios Hollywood Will Reopen April 16 With New ‘Secret Life of Pets' Ride

Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen its gates to the public on April 16.

When the park reopens, it will debut a new ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash.

The park will also open with a new, fully articulated version of the Indominus Rex from "Jurassic World," which appears on the Jurassic World ride right before the big drop.

Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen its gates to the public on April 16, more than a year after shuttering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The park will begin selling tickets to California residents only on April 8. Attendance will be limited in accordance with local government guidelines. Annual and season pass members will get a sneak preview on April 15, Universal said.

"We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides," said Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer at Universal Studios Hollywood. "It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment."

Most rides will be operational when the park opens on April 16, however some will remain closed due to government restrictions. Universal did not provide a list of which attractions will be open to the public. Rival Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is expected to reopen on April 30.

Guests must adhere to health and safety protocols, such as social distancing and wearing a face covering. Coverings may be removed in designated dining areas.

Temperature checks will be done before guests enter the park, and those whose temperatures exceed 100.4 degrees will not be permitted inside. Due to California guidelines, only residents of the state are permitted to visit the theme park for the time being.

When Universal Studios Hollywood reopens, it will debut a new ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash.

Max, Snowball, Gidget, Chloe and Duke, among others, have been brought into the real world and guide guests, who take on the role of stray puppies, as they try to find their forever homes.

The park will also open with a new, fully articulated version of the Indominus Rex from "Jurassic World." The creature spans 55 feet and is over 22 feet tall and awaits guests at the top of the big drop on Jurassic World: The Ride.

Universal's theme park division, which is a unit of Comcast and which includes the Los Angeles-based Universal Studios Hollywood, two parks in Orlando and one in Japan, saw its annual revenue tumble to $1.8 billion in 2020, a 69% loss from the $5.9 billion it reported a year prior.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.