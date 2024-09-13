Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

United Airlines to offer free Wi-Fi using SpaceX's Starlink

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC and Michael Sheetz,CNBC

A United Airlines Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft departs at San Diego International Airport en route to New York on August 24, 2024 in San Diego, California. 
Kevin Carter | Getty Images
  • SpaceX has previously inked deals with Hawaiian Airlines and semi-private airline JSX.
  • Delta and other carriers have been investing in faster inflight Wi-Fi and offering it for free.

United Airlines said Friday that it plans to offer inflight Wi-Fi from SpaceX's Starlink for free on its hundreds of jetliners, the biggest inflight internet deal yet for the SpaceX business.

The team-up comes as airlines have been investing in faster inflight Wi-Fi.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Delta Air Lines announced in early 2023 that onboard internet would be free for members of its SkyMiles loyalty program. Hawaiian Airlines, which has a deal with Starlink, also offers complimentary inflight Wi-Fi. JetBlue Airways has offered free Wi-Fi for years.

SpaceX also previously made a deal with semi-private airline JSX.

SpaceX has steadily expanded its Starlink network and product offerings since its debut in 2020. There are currently about 6,000 Starlink satellites in orbit that connect more than 3 million customers in 100 countries, according to the company. SpaceX initially targeted consumer customers, but has expanded into other markets, including aviation.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Money Report

17 mins ago

How oil-rich Arkansas became a hotbed of lithium mining

news 17 mins ago

How a U.S. spy tapped into Russian communication lines

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us