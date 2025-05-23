Money Report

United Airlines reaches ‘industry-leading' labor deal with flight attendants, union says

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

United Airline flight attendants picketed outside Terminal B at Logan Airport Thursday morning seeking a new contract.
John Tlumacki | Boston Globe | Getty Images
  • The deal includes 40% increases in "total economic improvements" in the first year.
  • United Airlines' flight attendants had pushed for better pay, scheduling and other quality of life improvements.
  • The deal must still be approved by membership.

United Airlines reached an "industry-leading" tentative labor deal for its 28,000 flight attendants, their union said Friday.

The deal includes "40% of total economic improvements" in the first year and retroactive pay, a signing bonus, and quality of life improvements, like better scheduling and on-call time, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said.

The union did not provide further details about the deal.

United flight attendants have not had a raise since 2020.

The cabin crew members voted last year to authorize the union to strike if a deal wasn't reached. They had also sought federal mediation in negotiations.

U.S. flight attendants have pushed for wage increases for years after pilots and other work groups secured new labor deals in the wake of the pandemic. United is the last of the major U.S. carriers to get a deal done with its flight attendants.

The deal must still face a vote by flight attendants, and contract language will be finalized in the coming days, United said.

