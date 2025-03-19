Union sues Trump administration for shutting down student loan repayment plans

The American Federation of Teachers is suing the U.S. Department of Education for shutting down access to affordable repayment plans for millions of student loan borrowers.

The American Federation of Teachers is suing the U.S. Department of Education for shutting down access to affordable repayment plans for millions of student loan borrowers.

The AFT, one of the country's biggest labor unions, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday over the Trump administration's decision to take down the applications for income-driven repayment plans.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"By effectively freezing the nation's student loan system, the new administration seems intent on making life harder for working people, including for millions of borrowers who have taken on student debt so they can go to college," said AFT President Randi Weingarten in a statement.

Congress created the first income-driven repayment plans in the 1990s to make federal student loan borrowers' bills more affordable. The plans limit people's monthly payments to a share of their discretionary income and cancel any remaining debt after a certain period, typically 20 years or 25 years.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

More than 12 million people were enrolled in IDR plans as of September 2024, according to higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

The Education Dept. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On its website, the agency cites a recent court order as its reason for taking down IDR plan applications. That was a decision from an appeals court in February blocking the Biden administration's new IDR plan, known as SAVE, or Saving on a Valuable Education.

AFT argues that the Education Dept. interpreted the ruling from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals too broadly by pausing the applications for other IDR plans.

"Student loan borrowers are desperate for help, struggling to keep up with spiking monthly payments in a sinking economy, all while President Trump plays politics with the student loan system," said Mike Pierce, the executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.