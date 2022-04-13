Ukraine's Zelenskyy Offers Prisoner Swap With Moscow; Over 3,000 Criminal Proceedings Opened Against Russian Military

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia's appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov to lead the war in Ukraine "represents an attempt to centralise command and control," the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said in its daily defense intelligence update on Twitter, following weeks of slow progress and botched operations for Russian forces.

Dvornikov has commanded troops in Syria and eastern Ukraine, and is credited with stabilizing Syria's Assad regime via a campaign of bombing urban and civilian areas to create as much damage as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is offering a prisoner swap with Russia, saying he will hand over captured Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk in exchange for Ukrainians detained by Russian forces, many of whom have been forcibly taken to Russia.

President Joe Biden meanwhile has called Putin's actions in Ukraine a "genocide," and economists predict a potential financial shock for Europe over the rupture in trade with Russia, particularly if that rupture involves Germany.

Ukrainian police opens more than 3,050 criminal proceedings against Russian military

Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images

Ukrainian police has started more than 3,050 criminal proceedings for crimes committed by Russia's military, according to Andrii Nebitov, head of Kyiv region police.

In the Kyiv region, more than 720 civilians have been killed in full-scale Russian military aggression, with more than 200 people still missing, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a Facebook post, citing Nebitov.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that 4,450 civilians have been killed or injured in Ukraine as of April 11, since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

— Chelsea Ong

Russia's appointment of new general shows attempt to centralize operations, UK MoD says

Russia's appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov to lead the war in Ukraine "represents an attempt to centralise command and control," the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said in its daily defense intelligence update on Twitter, adding that "an inability to cohere and coordinate military activity has hampered Russia's invasion to date."

Dvornikov has experience commanding troops in Syria and has a reputation for brutality. He has also commanded Russia's Southern Military District bordering Ukraine's Donbas region since 2016.

Western and Ukrainian officials believe at least seven Russian generals have been killed in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began, an extraordinary rate, considering generals typically do not engage in frontline combat. Military analysts say the deaths reflect logistical and operational failures and poor morale among frontline soldiers, requiring more senior commanders to step in and thereby face greater risk of being killed.

"Dvornikov's selection further demonstrates how determined Ukrainian resistance and ineffective pre-war planning have forced Russia to reassess its operations," The U.K. MoD said.

— Natasha Turak

Zelenskyy offers to exchange captured Putin ally Medvedchuk for Ukrainian civilians held by Russia

Hours after Ukraine announced the capture of fugitive and longtime Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk, the country's president has offered to turn the former media mogul over to Russia in exchange for Ukrainian civilians currently being held captive.

"I offer the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our boys and our girls who are now in Russian captivity," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Medvedchuk is a pro-Kremlin politician who has been living in Ukraine. He has been on house arrest on treason charges since last year, but allegedly escaped shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has documented about 109 cases of suspected detention or enforced disappearances among civilians since the invasion began.

Local officials in Ukraine say this figure does not take into account tens of thousands of Ukrainians who have been deported from Russian-controlled regions and taken to Russia via "filtration camps."

— Chelsea Ong

Putin and Lukashenko have a new false narrative about the atrocities in Bucha

ALEXEI DRUZHININ | AFP | Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his closest ally, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, are promoting a new false narrative about who's to blame for the murders, rapes and torture of hundreds of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine.

They insist it was not Russian soldiers who went on a month-long rampage of looting and killing, even as witnesses, satellite imagery and forensic evidence have suggested otherwise.

The real culprits are British operatives who conducted a "psychological special operation" in the leafy suburb of Kyiv, Lukashenko claims without evidence.

Lukashenko and Putin spoke at a space launch facility in Vostochny, in Russia's Far East. It was Putin's first public appearance outside of Moscow since Russia launched its brutal Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The British Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Chelsea Ong

S&P chief economist on how a Russia-Germany 'trade rupture' could cause a financial shock

A "trade rupture" between Germany and Russia could set off a macro financial shock, S&P Global's chief economist said.

German manufacturing – one of three global manufacturing centers besides the U.S. and China — could be dented as a result of the rupture, Paul Gruenwald told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"Looking at a downside scenario … there's kind of several different ways to play that but we think the one that would really move the macro needle is some sort of trade rupture between Russia and Europe,"

"That would feed through to ... lower GDP, lower employment, lower confidence — and then we would get a kind of a macro financial shock out of that. So that's the sort of scenario we're worried about that could move the needle," he warned.

— Weizhen Tan

