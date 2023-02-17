Ukraine War Live Updates: World Leaders Convene in Munich; Zelenskyy Rules Out Conceding Territory for Peace

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

World leaders are gathering in Munich, Germany, for the annual Munich Security Conference, which will focus heavily on Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the war nears its one-year anniversary. It is the first time in 20 years that Russia is not invited.

Several regions of Ukraine faced a barrage of missile attacks overnight, one of which hit the country's largest oil refinery. Meanwhile, Russia is ramping up the volume of reservists it is sending to the front lines for its anticipated spring offensive, and is already intensifying land attacks across eastern and southern Ukraine.

WHO appeals for more funding to support Ukraine's embattled healthcare sector

Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images

The World Health Organization is appealing for more funds to help Ukraine prop up its embattled healthcare sector, which has come under attack more than 750 times across the country in the last year by Russian forces.

"We are coordinating nearly 200 partners to deliver various health services right across this vast country, reaching 8.5 million people last year," Hans Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, said during a press briefing in Ukraine. "We aim to reach 13.6 million people with this support this year. That's why we have increased our appeal for 2023 to $240 million – $160 million for Ukraine and $80 million for refugee-receiving countries."

Hospitals, clinics and maternity wards all over Ukraine have been destroyed by Russian strikes and shelling, while as many as 10 million people may currently be facing mental health problems, Kluge said.

He said he was "amazed" at the "remarkably resilient" state of Ukraine's healthcare system despite the war, and said it was "a testament to its heroic workforce, sustained political commitment and consistent budget support for health."

— Natasha Turak

As many as 60,000 Russian forces may have been killed in the last year, UK says

As many as 60,000 Russian forces, including both the formal military and private contractors, may have been killed in the year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Britain's Ministry of Defense.

"Russian Ministry of Defence and private military contractor (PMC) forces have likely suffered 175-200,000 casualties since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. This likely includes approximately 40-60,000 killed," the ministry wrote in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.

"By modern standards, these figures represent a high ratio of personnel killed compared to those wounded. This is almost certainly due to extremely rudimentary medical provision across much of the force."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no sign of being deterred by heavy personnel losses, and has begun sending more troops into combat for a spring offensive to try to gain more Ukrainian territory.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 17 February 2023



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/79EeudgP5j



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/XHzsXcaPNB — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 17, 2023

— Natasha Turak

World leaders meet for Munich Security Conference

World government and military leaders are convening in Munich, Germany, for the annual Munich conference on international security policy. This year's summit is set to focus on the Russia-Ukraine war and takes place just before the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance, among numerous other leaders and officials. Ukrainian officials will be making speeches and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will open the meeting with a video address.

Russia is banned from the conference for the first time in 20 years.

— Natasha Turak

Zelenskyy rejects idea of conceding any territory to Russia for peace deal

Conceding any of Ukraine's territory to Russia in exchange for a peace deal is off the table for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy because Russia would just "keep coming back," he told the BBC in an interview.

He said that more weapons and military aid from the West would ensure a faster end to the conflict. "Modern weapons speed up peace," he said. "Weapons are the only language Russia understands."

Zelenskyy added that Russia's anticipated spring offensive had already started, saying that "Russian attacks are already happening from several directions."

— Natasha Turak

Ukraine's National Guard attends interactive fire training in Lviv

Service members in Ukraine's National Guard attend a presentation of the unit's interactive fire training simulator in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn | Afp | Getty Images

No trips outside of Poland planned for Biden next week, White House says

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The White House said it has planned no stops other than Poland for President Joe Biden's trip next week.

"The president is looking forward to meeting with President [Andrzej] Duda and communicating with the Polish people in making remarks there in Warsaw. I don't have any other meetings to speak to or to detail or preview today," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters when asked if Biden may visit Ukraine.

"I would add that President Biden and President Zelenskyy have spoken regularly and routinely over the course of the last year, both face-to-face and over the phone. And we fully expect that direct communication between those two leaders will absolutely continue well into the future," Kirby said.

— Amanda Macias

