Ubisoft shares skyrocket 30% after report Tencent, Guillemot family considering buyout

Shares of French video game publisher Ubisoft surged over 30% on Friday after a media report that Tencent and the firm's founding Guillemot family are considering a potential buyout of the company.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that Tencent and the Guillemot family, which are both minority shareholders of Ubisoft, are considering a buyout among other options after the company lost more than half its market value this year.

Shares of Ubisoft were last trading around 30% as of 3:20 p.m. London time.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.