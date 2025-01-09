Ubisoft appoints advisors to explore strategic options after report on potential buyout

Ubisoft said in a strategic update Thursday that "leading advisors" had been hired to explore "transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders."

In October, Bloomberg News reported that the Guillemot family who founded Ubisoft nearly four decades ago, and Chinese tech giant Tencent were considering a potential takeover of the firm.

French video game publisher Ubisoft said Thursday it's appointing advisors to review and pursue strategic options after a report last year suggested that its majority backers were considering a buyout.

"This process will be overseen by the independent members of the Board of Directors. Ubisoft will inform the market in accordance with applicable regulations if and once a transaction materializes," the company said in a statement late Thursday.

In October, Bloomberg News reported that the Guillemot family who founded Ubisoft nearly four decades ago, and Chinese tech giant Tencent were considering a potential takeover of the firm. Shares of Ubisoft skyrocketed more than 30% on the report at the time.

"We are convinced that there are several potential paths to generate value from Ubisoft's assets and franchises," Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO, said Thursday, addressing the firm's strategic plan.

The Bloomberg report followed a decision by Ubisoft to delay the release of the latest title in its popular "Assassins Creed" video game series, "Assassin's Creed Shadows" by three months, to February 2025.

On Thursday, Ubisoft postponed the launch of "Assassin's Creed Shadows" again, pushing it back to March 20.

Shares of Ubisoft have declined 45% in the past 12 months amid woes surrounding its pipeline of blockbuster title launches, as well as doubts over the company's strategic direction.

Last year, activist investor AJ Investments called on Ubisoft to sell itself to private equity or Tencent. At the time, the investment firm said it had gained the support of 10% of Ubisoft's shareholder base for its campaign.

The game maker had also garnered criticisms for plans to include a paid "Season Pass" for its new Assassin's Creed game, which would have provided gamers access to a bonus quest and additional downloadable content at launch.

After gamers slammed the decision as adopting a "pay-to-play" model, Ubisoft decided to shelve plans for the paid feature.

Ubisoft is under pressure to prove it can turn things around. On Thursday, the company doubled down on a commitment to cut costs, saying it now expects to reach more than 200 million euros ($206 million) of cost reductions by full-year 2025 to 2026 compared to 2022 to 2023 on an annualized basis.