Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. Treasury yields edge higher as traders await key inflation data

By April Roach,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 22, 2024.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury bond yields rose as traders reviewed the gross domestic product reading for the third quarter and looked ahead to key inflation data out later in the session.

The 10-year Treasury yield was less than one basis point higher at 4.27%. The 2-year Treasury note yield added one basis point to 4.16%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Investors monitored third-quarter gross domestic product data on Wednesday which showed the U.S. economy grew at an annual clip of 2.8%, behind the 3.1% estimate from economists polled by Dow Jones.

A reading on the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation indicator, personal consumption expenditures price index for September is due out on Thursday morning. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect that the PCE grew by 0.2% on a monthly basis in the period and was up by 2.1% year-on-year.

A report on weekly jobless claims and the third-quarter reading on the employment cost index are also scheduled for release on Thursday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The latest economic data comes as the Federal Reserve is set to hold its November meeting next week. Traders are currently betting on a quarter-point rate cut, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Key Fed inflation rate hits 2.1% in September, as expected

news 17 mins ago

Elon Musk seeks to move $1 million voter lottery lawsuit to federal court

The Fed enacted its first interest rate cut since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic when it slashed half a percentage point off benchmark rates in September.

Policymakers are currently in a so-called blackout period ahead of the Nov. 6-7 meeting, which means they will not be delivering remarks off the back of the data releases, or about their general policy and economic expectations.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us