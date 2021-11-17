U.S. Treasury Yields Dip on Wednesday Ahead of Fresh Data

On Wednesday, October building permits and housing starts data are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Auctions are due to be held on Wednesday for $40 billion of 119-day bills, $40 billion of 22-day bills and $23 billion of 20-year bonds.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday morning, following strong economic data reports in the previous session.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by less than a basis point to 1.625% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond edged slightly lower to 2.0157%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The Commerce Department reported on Tuesday that retail spending in October accelerated at its fastest pace since the 1990s, rising by 1.7%, up from 0.8% in September.

Meanwhile, the November National Association of Home Builders Housing Market index rose more than expected, to its highest point since last May.

This strong batch of economic data coincides with concerns about rising inflation and how quickly the Federal Reserve will subsequently pull back its emergency stimulus measures.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to offer his thoughts on "stablecoins" — a cryptocurrency with its value linked to an underlying asset — at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and Office of Financial Research 2021 Conference on Financial Stability, at 12:40 p.m. ET.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox and Diana Olick contributed to this market report.