U.S. Treasury yields dip as investor focus shifts to Fed meeting

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on September 04, 2024 in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve meeting and interest rate decision.

At 3:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was less than one basis point lower at 3.6401%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by over one basis point to 3.5571%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The Federal Reserve meeting and interest rate decision are top of mind for investors this week, with the central bank's meeting kicking off Tuesday and concluding Wednesday.

Markets are anticipating a rate cut from the Fed, the first since it began hiking rates in March 2022, but uncertainty about how big the reduction will be has been widespread. Expectations for a bigger 50-basis-point cut have been growing in recent days.

CME Group's FedWatch tool last showed traders pricing in a 61% chance of a 50-basis-point cut and a 39% probability of a 25-basis-point cut, a reversal from the previous week.

The Fed's rate decision will be followed by a post-meeting press conference during which Chairman Jerome Powell could provide hints about the further outlook for rates and the economy. The central bank is also set to publish its latest economic projections on Wednesday.

Investors will also be watching out for several economic data releases throughout the week, including August retail sales data on Tuesday, as well as building permit, housing start and existing home sales figures later in the week.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England will also announce its latest interest rate decision later this week, with markets last being split on whether the central bank will cut rates for the second time in two months then.

