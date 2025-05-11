U.S. trade talks with China were ‘productive,' Bessent says

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that U.S.-China trade talks in Geneva over the weekend were "productive."

He said he would give more details in a complete briefing on Monday morning.

Bessent added that President Trump is "fully informed" about the discussions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that trade talks with China officials in Geneva over the weekend were "productive."

He said the talks yielded "a great deal" of productivity and that he would give more details in a complete briefing on Monday morning.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Bessent also said that he and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer both spoke to President Donald Trump on Saturday evening and "he is fully informed" about the discussions.

Greer said during remarks on Sunday that the officials reached some form of a "deal," but did not provide any specifics. He hailed the discussions as "very constructive."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"It's important to understand how quickly we were able to come to agreement, which reflects that perhaps the differences were not so large as maybe thought," Greer said.

"We're confident that the deal we struck with our Chinese partners will help us work toward resolving that national emergency," he added.

The high-stakes negotiations in Switzerland this weekend come amid widespread economic uncertainty stemming from the U.S.-China trade war.

The two nations have been engaged in a tariff tit-for-tat in the weeks since Trump announced 145% tariffs on Beijing. In response, China raised its levies on U.S. goods to 125%.

The standoff has roiled the financial markets and sparked concerns of fewer goods and rising prices for consumers.

Trump praised the first day of discussions, writing that the U.S. officials had a "very good meeting today with China" in a Saturday Truth Social post.

"Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner," Trump wrote.

Bessent said that he and Greer met with the vice premier of China, in addition to two vice ministers, who the treasury secretary called "integrally involved" in discussions.