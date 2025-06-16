Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. Steel shares rally as Trump approves Nippon takeover with unique government ‘golden share'

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump walks as workers react at U.S. Steel Corporation–Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 30, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump issued an executive order that allowed U.S. Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel to finalize their merger.
  • U.S. Steel and Nippon were required to sign a national security agreement that gives the U.S. government a "golden share."

U.S. Steel shares jumped on Monday after President Donald Trump approved its controversial merger with Japan's Nippon Steel.

U.S. Steel shares were last up about 5% in premarket trading.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Trump issued an executive order on Friday that allowed U.S. Steel and Nippon to finalize their merger so long as they signed a national security agreement with the U.S. government. The companies said they signed the agreement with the government, completing the final hurdle for the deal.

U.S. Steel said Friday that the national security agreement includes a golden share for the U.S government, without specifying what powers the government would wield with its share.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Trump said Thursday the golden share gives the U.S. president "total control" without providing specifics. Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick told CNBC in May that the share gives the U.S. government control of several board seats.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick detailed the rights that the U.S. government has with its golden share in a social media post Saturday. Lutnick said the share gives the U.S. president veto power over any decision to relocate U.S. Steel's headquarters, move the company outside the U.S., rename U.S. Steel, transfer production or jobs outside the U.S., and close or idle plants before certain time frames.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Markets are shrugging off the Israel-Iran conflict. Some strategists warn of complacency

news 19 mins ago

Ex-Google exec: The smartest and most successful people I know ask these 7 ‘powerful' questions—you'll look like someone with ‘great ideas'

Trump has avoided calling the U.S. Steel-Nippon transaction a merger, describing the deal instead as a "partnership." U.S. Steel confirmed in a regulatory filing Monday that the company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel North America.

"All regulatory approvals required for the completion of the Transaction have been received," U.S. Steel said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. "The Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and is expected to be completed promptly."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us