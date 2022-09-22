Money Report

U.S. Farms Waste a Lot of Water — But This Irrigation Tech Could Help

By Andrew Evers, CNBC

The western U.S. is experiencing the driest two decades in at least 1,200 years. The megadrought has particularly affected agriculture, which takes up about 70% of the world's fresh water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But improvements in irrigation efficiency and the integration of technology could help turn the tide in managing an increasingly scarce resource.

"I think ag and tech are going to go hand-in-hand going forward" predicts Iron Ox CEO, Brandon Alexander.

CNBC spoke with several companies that are working to reduce water waste in agriculture and help sustain food production in a future where extreme climate will be more common.

