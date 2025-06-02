Money Report

U.S. crude oil rises about 4% after OPEC+ increases output at steady rate

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

The OPEC logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying OPEC icons in Ankara, Turkey, on June 25, 2024.
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

U.S. crude oil futures rose about 4% on Monday after OPEC+ increased production at a steady rate, easing investor fears that the group might boost output even faster.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose $2.53, or 4.16%, to $63.32 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent was up $2.34, or 3.73%, at $65.12 per barrel.

Eight producers in OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia, agreed to increase production by 411,000 barrels per day in July, the third consecutive month the group has boosted output at that rate.

"There were market concerns of a faster unwind process," Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS, told clients in a note Saturday. "For now, the oil market remains tight, indicating it can absorb additional barrels," Staunovo said.

OPEC+ is bringing oil back to the market after cutting production by 2.2 million barrels per day. So far, the group has agreed to return 1.2 million bpd of those cuts.

Goldman Sachs expects OPEC+ to implement a final production increase of 411,000 bpd in August. The investment bank sees a surplus of 1 million bpd this year and 1.5 million bpd in 2026.

Goldman is maintaining its oil price forecast of $56 per barrel for U.S. crude this year and $60 for Brent. The bank sees U.S. crude prices falling to $52 in 2026 and Brent pulling back to $56.

