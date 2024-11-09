Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘Two-stocks' are better than one? Repacking ‘pair trades'

By Krysta Escobar,CNBC

Tesla and Ford logos.
Lucy Nicholson | Lucas Jackson | Reuters

The exchange-traded fund industry is trying to make pair-trade strategies more accessible to everyday investors.

Tidal Financial Group's Michael Venuto filed last month for eight two-stock ETFs: going long one stock and short the other.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"They should come out probably in about two or three months," Venuto, the firm's chief investment officer and co-founder, said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" this week.

These new ETFs aim to simplify long-short trades by bundling both positions into one product and eliminating the need for separate trades, according to the Tidal Financial website.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

VettaFi's Todd Rosenbluth noted the convenience these ETFs bring to investors.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

This couple bought a Disney cabin built in 1998 for $53,375 and are making it their tiny home—take a look inside

news 2 hours ago

3 high-paying roles in industries that keep adding jobs: ‘You wouldn't think' they'd pay 6 figures, says expert

"Instead of having to short something yourself, the ETF is going to do that for you. And so, there's a convenience factor that's out there," the firm's head of research said on CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week.

This streamlined approach could attract investors looking for ease of access in balancing market positions.

Rosenbluth also pointed out the potential popularity of these ETFs.

"I think the ETF adoption is going to continue, even if we have some of these niche-oriented products sitting side by side with Vanguard 500 in a portfolio," Rosenbluth said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us