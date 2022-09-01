Twitter Will Finally Let You Edit Tweets — If You Pay

Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow users to fix text and add tags to a tweet within 30 minutes after its initial publication.

Twitter announced Thursday that it will finally roll out one of the most requested features, the option to edit tweets.

The edit tweet function is being tested internally but will first roll out to Twitter Blue subscribers later this month, which means you'll need to pay for the service's monthly subscription in order to try it. Twitter Blue currently costs $4.99 per month.

If there's enough demand, it could help Twitter generate new revenue through its subscription service, which currently offers ad-free articles, custom app icons, themes, bookmark folders and more.

The edit tweet option will allow users to fix text and add tags to a tweet within 30 minutes after its initial publication, according to a release. An edited tweet will have a label, icon and timestamp indicating it has been modified, and users can tap the label to view the tweet's edit history and see past versions.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

The company said the time limit and version history will create a public record of what was said and "protect the integrity of the conversation."