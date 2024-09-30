Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.
Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks capped a winning September and what's on the radar for the next session.
The port strike
- It's very possible port workers in the Gulf and East Coasts will go on strike.
- CNBC TV's Frank Holland and Lori Ann LaRocco have been covering the development and will continue on Tuesday morning. LaRocco's analysis is also CNBC.com's most-read story of the day.
- She is reporting that shipping company Maersk is one of the stocks to watch closely: If there's a work stoppage, it could mean the company will charge higher rates. The stock rose more than 3% on Monday. It is up about 13% in the last month. The stock is 19.5% from the 52-week high hit back in January.
- Zim is the biggest shipping gainer in the last month. The stock is up 40% in a month, bolstered by better-than-expected quarterly numbers this summer. The company also declared a dividend.
- Star Bulk Carriers is up roughly 11% in a month.
- Golden Ocean is up about 9% in a month.
- Euroseas is up nearly 8% in a month.
Bring on Q4
- We are keeping track of Wall Street's top picks by the year and quarter.
- Of the stocks labeled by analysts as a "top pick," D.R. Horton was tops in the third quarter, up about 35%. Wells Fargo made the pick in late August. It is also on UBS' list.
- Toll Brothers was second, up around 34% in the quarter. This was another Wells Fargo call.
- DoorDash is third, up 31% in the period. This is a Bernstein pick.
- Fortinet was up 28% in Q3. Bank of America is behind this one.
- Howmet Aerospace was up 29% in the period. This is also a call from Bank of America.
- On the other end of the spectrum, Snap is down 35% in the third quarter.
- Pinterest is down about 27% in the period.
- CrowdStrike down 27%. This is admittedly unscientific, but I follow, track and list the calls as closely as I can.
Hungry for earnings
- Lamb Weston reports before the bell. Shares of the potato processing company are down 23% in the past three months. The stock is 42% from the January high.
- McCormick, the spice guys, report Tuesday before the bell. McCormick is up 16% in the past three months. The stock hit a high two weeks ago and has dropped 3.5% since then.
- Cal-Maine Foods, the egg producer, is up 22% in three months. The stock is just off the 52-week high last week.
Nike
- Nike reports Tuesday after the bell. CNBC TV's Sara Eisen will have the numbers and catch analysis all afternoon.
- The stock is up about 17% over the past three months.
- However, it is 29% below the 52-week high hit in December.
- The new CEO Elliott Hill is set to take over in two weeks.
September and Q3 auto sales
- CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau will watch the numbers as the come in.
- General Motors dropped 3.5% Monday. It is down about 10% in a month, and stands 11.4% from the July high.
- Stellantis took a big hit Monday after warning of lower-than-expected sales across the globe. The stock fell more than 12% during the session. It is down 16% in a month, and it's 55% from the March high.
- Toyota dropped 2.3% on Monday. The stock is 30% from the March high, and shares are down 6% in a month
- Honda fell 1.5% on Monday. It is down nearly 4% in a month and 16% from the March high.
Cannabis
- There was a jump for a few stocks in the sector Monday after Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she's in favor of legalizing marijuana use.
- Canopy Growth picked up 5% Monday. It is now almost a $5 stock. It was above $500 a share at one point in 2021. It is 67% from the April high.
- Trulieve picked up 3%. The stock is down 16% from the April high.
- Tilray was up 1% on Monday. It was once a $300 stock in 2018, but it closed Monday at $1.76.
