Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 and Dow closed at records Monday, and what's on the radar for the next session.

U.S. Steel

David Burritt, CEO of U.S. Steel, will be on CNBC Tuesday in the 11 a.m. hour, Eastern time.

As the company focuses in on a deal with Japan's Nippon Steel, we'll hear from the man in the middle of it.

The stock is up more than 6% in the last week, but it remains 23% from the Dec. 18 high.

Novo Nordisk's CEO goes to Washington

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, CEO of the pharmaceutical giant, will answer questions from senators about why the company's weight loss drugs cost what they do.

CNBC TV's Angelica Peebles will cover it all from Washington.

Shares of Novo Nordisk fell 3% today. The stock is up 19% in 2024, but it's down 16% from the June 25 high.

Eli Lilly, which is also a major maker of weight loss drugs, is up 58% in 2024. The stock is 5.5% from the Aug. 22 high.

AutoZone

The company reports Tuesday morning. AutoZone is up 2% in the past three months.

AutoZone is 6.5% from the March high.

AutoZone and O'Reilly Automotive are both up 17% so far this year.

O'Reilly is down about 5% from the March high.

Advance Auto Parts is the laggard in the sector. The stock is down 33% so far this year, and it's 54% off from the March high.

KB Home

KB Home reports Tuesday after the bell. It is up 41% so far in 2024. The stock is up 25% over the past three months.

Pulte, D.R. Horton, Lennar, Century Communities and Taylor Morrison all hit highs last week.

Hovnanian is 9% from the Aug. 22 high. The stock is up 40% in 2024.

Meta Platforms' AI Plan

CNBC TV's Julia Boorstin will report Tuesday on Meta's artificial intelligence plan.

The stock hit a new record high on Monday. It closed at $564.41 on Monday, and shares have doubled since October.

So far in September, Meta is up 8%.

DJT

Shares of Trump Media & Technology, former President Donald Trump's social media company, hit a new low on Monday. Shares ended the session at $12.15.

The stock, which trades under the ticker DJT, is down almost 30% in the past week. Thanks to CNBC stock man Tom Rotunno for keeping an eye on this one.

The pipelines

There were new highs on Monday for Kinder Morgan, Targa Resources and Williams Companies.

Thanks to CNBC data man Chris Hayes for keeping tabs on these.

Kinder Morgan is up 12% in three months. The stock pays a 29-cent dividend, and the dividend yield right now is 5.2%.

Targa is up 24% in three months. The company pays a 75-cent per share dividend, and it has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Williams Companies is up about 10% in three months. It comes with a roughly 47-cent per share dividend, and it has a dividend yield of 4.1%.

