Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks slipped in the final session before Election Day, and what's on the radar for the next session.

China stimulus

Cannabis stocks ahead of ballot initiatives

On Tuesday, four states will vote on whether to legalize cannabis: Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

In the last month, the cannabis complex has picked up a solid amount of good vibes from investors.

Canopy Growth is up 24% in a month.

Aurora is up 8.7% in a month.

Scotts Miracle-Gro, which some say benefits from the growth of cannabis, is up nearly 10% in a month.

Trulieve is up nearly 5% in a month.

GrowGeneration is up 6.3% in a month.

DuPont

The chemicals company reports Tuesday before the bell.

The stock is up 3.5% in the past three months.

DuPont is 9% from the late September high.

Yum Brands

The fast-food company that operates Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell is down 1.8% in the last three months.

Yum Brands is 7.3% from the April high.

Apollo Global Management

The investment firm reports in the morning before the bell.

The stock is up about 35% over the past three months.

Apollo is 5% from the high hit last week.

Super Micro Computer