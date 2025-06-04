Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump's tax bill would add $2.4 trillion to the debt, says Congress' budget watchdog

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (C) speaks alongside U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at a news conference after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump’s agenda at the U.S. Capitol on May 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • The "big, beautiful bill" tax-cut bill backed by President Donald Trump would add $2.4 trillion to the nation's debt over 10 years, a Congressional Budget Office analysis found.
  • The sweeping Republican budget package narrowly passed the House last month and now faces headwinds in the Senate.
  • Trump has said he wants to sign the bill by the Fourth of July.

President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" would add $2.4 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The bill passed by House Republicans last month would decrease federal revenues by $3.7 trillion and lower spending by $1.3 trillion, according to the CBO's latest analysis.

The budget package is expected to be tweaked further in the Senate, where it already faces headwinds from deficit hawks who have criticized the bill over concerns that it would lead to exploding deficits.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said earlier Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he would not vote for the bill as it stands, calling it "grotesque" and "immoral."

Republican senators also face new outside pressure from Elon Musk, the former head of Trump's government-slashing DOGE initiative, who slammed the bill as a "disgusting abomination."

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

59% of Americans under 25 say a well-funded savings account is a top priority—3 steps to get started

news 24 mins ago

OpenAI tops 3 million paying business users, launches new features for workplace

Some GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie, both of Kentucky, have already sided with Musk.

Johnson, who has repeatedly called for the United States to return to pre-pandemic levels of spending, has backed splitting the bill into two separate parts.

But that proposal has been rejected by Trump, who is urging the GOP to pass his agenda in "one big, beautiful bill" without Democratic help using the reconciliation process.

Meanwhile, Trump allies have repeatedly railed against CBO estimates, seeking to undercut the agency's credibility.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that the CBO "has been historically wrong."

Senators are facing a time crunch, as Trump has indicated that he wants the package on his desk by July 4.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us