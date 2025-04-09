Trump's tariffs launch a global trade war with no clear off-ramp: Live updates

This is CNBC's live coverage of how U.S. trade partners, the White House and employers are responding to President Donald Trump's historic tariffs.

What you need to know

CNBC's reporters are covering the tariffs and their effects, live on air and online from our bureaus in Washington; London; Singapore; San Francisco; and Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Trump urges House GOP to 'pass the Tax Cut bill, NOW!'

Trump is pressuring House Republicans to immediately pass a massive reconciliation bill that enshrines the president's campaign wish list of tax breaks and spending cuts.

"It is IMPERATIVE that Republicans in the House pass the Tax Cut Bill, NOW!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Our Country Will Boom!!!" he wrote.

Trump has repeatedly urged Congress to pass what he calls a single "big, beautiful bill," claiming it is essential to the success of his economic agenda.

Senate Republicans over the weekend approved a framework for the bill.

— Kevin Breuninger

Tariffs are already cutting into Christmas

Aly Song | Reuters

Trump's tariffs on China are already hampering Christmas sales.

About 87% of Christmas items sold in the U.S. were imported from China last year, amounting to roughly $4 billion in goods, Reuters reports.

Orders for those year-end items typically get finalized by mid-April, producers told the news service. This year, the U.S. orders aren't coming in.

"So far this year, none of my American customers have placed any orders," Qun Ying, who runs an artificial Christmas tree factory in China, told Reuters.

"Of course it's about the tariffs," Ying said.

Read the full report by Reuters.

— Sara Salinas

Trump tariffs are a 'triple whammy' for Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says

Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her state is already hurting from Trump's tariff regime, even as she expresses support for the president's goal of reshoring U.S. manufacturing jobs.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it: These last few days have been really tough for Michigan," the Democratic governor said in a speech on the economy.

The Great Lakes State is highly dependent on the steady flow of goods from trading partners that fuel its auto industry, which comprises 20% of the state's economy, she said.

Whitmer described a cascade of economic consequences as a result of Trump's tariffs, as carmakers stockpile parts, suppliers face higher costs and dealerships raise prices.

"It really is a triple whammy: Higher costs, fewer jobs and more uncertainty," she said.

Whitmer has been discussed as a possible contender for the 2028 presidential cycle.

— Kevin Breuninger

Sen. Warren: Tariffs are causing 'economic chaos'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren moved to force a vote on a resolution to repeal Trump's tariffs by canceling the emergency declaration used to justify them.

"By putting across-the-board tariffs with virtually every nation, on virtually every product, with no planning and no rhyme or reason to the numbers, is just creating economic chaos," she said on CNBC's Squawk Box.

Warren said the emergency law was designed for far greater scenarios, calling for more Republicans to join in the bipartisan legislation.

"I think tariffs are a very important tool in our economic toolbox, but they have to be used in a way that is targeted," Warren said.

Warren added that her most serious concern about tariffs is price increases and inflation, creating an environment for businesses to, in turn, raise costs.

– Laya Neelakandan

Dimon: Recession is 'a likely outcome' of tariffs

Gerry Miller | CNBC

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says that a recession in the U.S. is a "likely outcome" as a result of the Trump tariffs.

He was asked by Fox Business News' Maria Bartiromo whether he personally expects a recession.

"I think probably that's a likely outcome," he replied.

— Erin Doherty

Air France KLM CEO says company sees demand holding up

Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith said the company currently sees demand holding up, despite tariff uncertainty.

"We would like more certainty, more clarity, for sure," Smith said on CNBC's Squawk Box. "So far, we're not seeing anything at this point."

The company will report earnings on April 30 and has thus far not lowered its forecasted guidance, Smith added.

Airline stocks dipped after Delta said the company won't expand flying in the second half of the year because of the shifting trade policies.

– Laya Neelakandan

Walmart withdraws quarterly operating income forecast

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Walmart pulled its first-quarter operating income outlook to help it "maintain flexibility to invest in price as tariffs are implemented."

"Clearly, our environment has changed, so that makes this really exciting for us," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said ahead of an investor presentation in Dallas. The remark drew a laugh from the room of investors, bankers and reporters.

"It's clearly a fluid environment," he said. "And while we don't know everything that's going to happen, of course, we do know what our priorities are, and we know what our purpose is, and we'll be focused on keeping prices as low as we can. We'll be focused on managing our inventory and our expenses well."

"We've learned how to manage through turbulent periods," he said.

— Jacob Pramuk and Melissa Repko

GOP Rep. Don Bacon: Trump needs approval from Congress for tariffs

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., says that the tariffs are a "high risk move" by Trump that should have congressional oversight.

"I'm not anti-tariff across the board," he just said on CNBC, noting that China and other nations with adversarial trade relationships with the U.S. should have tariffs.

"But I don't really think a trade war with the world is a smart way forward," he says.

Bacon has introduced a bipartisan bill to curb the president's authority over tariffs. He says that he likely has the support of a "handful of Republicans" in the House on the measure.

"I'm not trying to tell the president how to negotiate, but he has to come to Congress and request approval, when he wants to do tariffs," he says.

— Erin Doherty

Bessent calls for China to negotiate over tariffs

Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Bessent is calling for China to come to the negotiating table over tariffs, singling out the fentanyl issue as a potential basis for reciprocity.

"I think it's unfortunate that the Chinese actually don't want to come and negotiate, because they are the worst offenders in the international trading system," Bessent told Fox Business.

"They have the most imbalanced economy in the history of the modern world, and I can tell you that this escalation is a loser for them."

Bessent said Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have "a very good personal relationship, and I am confident that this will be resolved at the highest level."

"A very good start would be for them to make a gesture on the precursor fentanyl, because distributing drugs in China is punishable by death. Why don't they apply the same standards to the people who are exporting these chemicals to the US?" Bessent said.

—Jeff Cox

Delta CEO says Trump's 'wrong approach' tariffs are hurting bookings

Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said Trump's shifting trade policy is the "wrong approach" and is hurting domestic leisure and corporate bookings alike.

The carrier said it is too early to update its 2025 forecast, which Bastian in early January said was going to be the airline's "best financial year in our history."

Bastian's comments are a stark change from the optimism many CEOs had before the Trump administration took office. Bastian said in November the Trump administration's approach to regulation would likely be a "breath of fresh air."

In addition to market turmoil, concerns about higher prices from tariffs and mass government layoffs, airline CEOs have noted they're seeing declining international travel demand into the U.S., particularly from Canada, which threatens to drive up the $50 billion deficit in international tourism spending.

— Leslie Josephs

Trump urges companies to move to the U.S. for 'ZERO TARIFFS'

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Trump is urging CEOs to move their businesses to the U.S.

"This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record numbers, are doing," Trump posted on social media.

"ZERO TARIFFS, and almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook ups and approvals. No Environmental Delays. DON'T WAIT, DO IT NOW!"

— Christina Wilkie