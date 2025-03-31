Trump's tariffs could mean big business for supply chain software startup LightSource

LightSource, a supply chain software startup, has raised $33 million in a funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Co-founders Idan Mintz and Spencer Penn started the company in 2021 after meeting at Alphabet.

The software helps companies manage their procurement processes and supplier relationships even as policy and trade changes threaten to disrupt their supply chains.

With President Donald Trump set to impose sweeping tariffs on a wide swath of U.S. trading partners this week, corporate America is awash in uncertainty.

LightSource, a San Francisco startup whose software helps companies manage their procurement process, costs and vendor relationships, didn't know what the president's tariffs plan would look like before raising its first funding round. But the timing didn't hurt.

LightSource has just closed a $33 million financing, led by Bain Capital Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from J2 Ventures.

"Tariffs and trade winds are shifting so fast, it's enough to make your head spin," said Ajay Agrawal, a partner at Bain and now a board member at LightSource. "For a company with hundreds or thousands of different parts and suppliers — even just understanding what the impact will be on their whole enterprise is unbelievable."

President Trump's plans to slap "reciprocal tariffs" on all countries with duties on U.S. goods is set to be announced on Wednesday. Concerns surrounding the impact of those moves pushed the Nasdaq down more than 10% in the first quarter, the index's biggest drop for any period since 2022.

Trump has already said he would impose 25% tariffs on "all cars that are not made in the United States." Autos is a market that co-founder and CEO Spencer Penn knows well.

LightSource was started in 2021 by Penn and CTO Idan Mintz, while the two were working in different parts of Alphabet. Penn was at robotaxi unit Waymo, and Mintz was in the Google X "moonshot factory."

Prior to Waymo, Penn worked at Tesla when the electric vehicle maker was starting to mass produce its popular Model 3 sedans. He said that finance, sourcing and engineering professionals have to work together to find, or sometimes custom order, high-quality parts. They also have to maintain their best supplier relationships while evaluating new potential vendors and negotiating fair prices.

Often these teams rely on "hundreds of disparate processes and information that's stuck in thousands of emails, spreadsheets and randomly formatted invoices and contracts," Penn said.

LightSource, which has about 30 employees, connects a company's procurement-related information sources and systems to streamline that complex work. The aim is to speed up a company's procurement process, saving the business time, money and pain while working with suppliers.

Mintz describes LightSource's offering as a kind of "operating system" for procurement. Penn says it has the potential to do for procurement what Salesforce did for customer relationships.

Whether it's a global pandemic, a natural disaster cutting off a shipping route, or a major shift in tariffs and trade policy, Mintz said, any supply chain disruption can make a huge difference to a company's profit margins and its ability to deliver a product on time.

Current customers include consumer packaged goods companies, aerospace ventures, e-commerce companies and automotive giants.

