Trump's first 100 days in photos

He has wasted no time in implementing his version of that goal, largely by leaning more heavily on the use of executive orders than any other president in modern history.
Among his biggest moves so far: unilaterally rolling out an unpredictable, market-churning tariff regime that threatens to upend decades of U.S. trade relationships and alliances with its longtime partners.
He has also worked to carry out an increasingly controversial mass deportation policy and, with the help of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, a plan to drastically downsize the federal government by slashing whole departments and firing thousands of workers.
The ostentatious ex-TV host's unprecedented turn in the White House has already produced several striking visual moments. See some of them below:
Donald Trump sworn as 47th U.S. president
The tech oligarchs in attendance
Trump changes Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Federal workers let go under DOGE directives
Trump and Vance clash with Zelenskyy in Oval Office
Elon Musk attends cabinet meetings
Trump has signed 142 executive orders since Jan. 20
Tariffs announced on 'liberation day'
Mass protests emerge in response to Trump's policies
Trump administration begins mass deportations
Trump meets with Zelenskyy during Pope Francis' funeral at St. Peter's Basilica