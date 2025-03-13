Money Report

Trump's approach to Ukraine could be ‘very worrying' for Russia's neighbors, former UK PM Cameron says

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron speaks during a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister after a meeting in Tirana, on May 22, 2024.
Adnan Beci | Afp | Getty Images
  • Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday said he is fearful that U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to Ukraine could set an alarming precedent.
  • Cameron said it could be "very worrying" for the Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania — which all share a border with Russia.

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday said he is fearful that U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to securing peace in Ukraine could set an alarming precedent.

"My hope is that what Donald Trump is doing is using quite startling language and quite startling approaches to try and unlock situations, to try and create a situation where Ukraine wants to negotiate peace, Russia wants to negotiate peace, and to get there," Cameron told CNBC's CONVERGE LIVE in Singapore on Thursday.

"My fear is always that it goes beyond that [and] Trump's view of the world is more that the big power in the neighborhood is sovereign, and you shouldn't interfere with what they want to do," Cameron said.

He said that could be "very worrying" for the Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania — which all share a border with Russia.

"I think it'd be very worrying for Ukraine. These are independent, sovereign countries and we should support the idea that independent sovereign countries should not be invaded," he added.

Cameron served as U.K. prime minister from 2010 to 2016 and as foreign minister in former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government from 2023 to 2024.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

