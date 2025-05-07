Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump's ambassador to China sworn in ahead of high-stakes talks in Switzerland

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with former U.S. Senator David Perdue during Perdue’s swearing-in ceremony to be the new U.S. ambassador to China, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to China was sworn in, ahead of the first talks between Washington and Beijing since Trump announced his 145% tariffs.
  • "Only you could've picked this timing," Trump said from the White House for former Republican senator David Perdue's swearing in ceremony.
  • The U.S. and China have been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war since April 2 that has injected widespread uncertainty into the U.S. economy.

President Donald Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to China was sworn in on Wednesday, days before White House officials are set to meet with their Chinese counterparts for the first time since Trump announced his 145% tariffs.

"What timing ... what timing, only you could've picked this timing," Trump quipped from the White House at Republican former Sen. David Perdue's swearing in ceremony.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"I'm entrusting David to help manage one of America's most complex and consequential foreign relationships, and I know he'll do a fantastic job," Trump said of the former Georgia lawmaker.

"Say hello to [Chinese President Xi Jinping] when you're over there, please," Trump added.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Perdue assumes his diplomatic post days before high-stakes talks get underway in Switzerland between American and Chinese officials.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Geneva Saturday and Sunday.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Stock futures tick lower after S&P 500 posts first positive day in three following Fed decision: Live updates

news 11 mins ago

Saudi sovereign wealth fund deepens investment in women's professional golf

Both Wall Street and Main Street are eager to see the talks tamp down the sky-high trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Perdue said that he is "glad to be [Trump's] man in China," during his Oval Office ceremony.

Trump reiterated on Wednesday that he would not consider rescinding the tariffs on China to kick-start negotiations, raising questions about whether the two nations will reach any deals this weekend.

The two nations have been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war since April 2 that has injected widespread uncertainty into the U.S. economy.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us