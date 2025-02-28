Full Video: Trump-Zelenskyy Oval Office meeting explodes into shouting match

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance clashed with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an angry exchange over Kyiv's war with invading Russian forces.

Trump then accused Zelenskyy of not being "ready for Peace" as long as the U.S. was "involved."

Zelenskyy had traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with Trump and sign a deal on critical minerals that has become a crucial part of the U.S. continuing its support of Ukraine.

President Donald Trump on Friday accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of not being "ready for Peace" as long as the U.S. was "involved" in talks about ending the ongoing Russian invasion of his country.

Trump's announcement came after a meeting with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office devolved into a shouting match, with both the U.S. president and Vice President JD Vance accusing the Ukraine leader of disrespect.

The meltdown live on camera threw into doubt the prospect of a critical deal between Washington and Kyiv.

"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post after the clash.

"I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace," Trump wrote.

The White House confirmed after the post that a bilateral press conference with Trump and Zelenskyy, scheduled for Friday afternoon, had been cancelled.

Around 1:40 p.m. ET, Zelenskyy departed the White House.

But the conversation took a sharp turn when Vance accused Zelenskyy of being disrespectful.

As the back-and-forth grew more heated, Trump, raising his voice to a near-shout, told Zelenskyy, "You're gambling with World War III."

The stunning press event went off the rails after Trump was asked about his posture toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Ukraine's supporters criticize as being too friendly, versus Zelenskyy, whom he recently called a "dictator."

After Trump said he was aligning himself with "both of them" in order to seek peace, Vance added that former President Joe Biden's attacks against Putin only resulted in more fighting and destruction.

"The path to peace and the path to prosperity is maybe engaging in diplomacy," Vance said.

Zelenskyy asked to respond to Vance, noting that Putin previously broke ceasefire agreements.

"What kind of diplomacy? JD, you are speaking about?" Zelenskyy said.

Vance shot back, "I'm talking diplomacy that's going to end the destruction of your country." He then added, "I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office try to litigate this in front of the American media."

Zelenskyy said, "During the war, everybody has problems, even you, but you have a nice ocean and don't feel it now, but you will feel it in the future."

Trump then interrupted him: "Don't tell us what we're gonna feel, we're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're gonna feel."

"I'm not telling you ..." said the Ukrainian president.

"You're in no position to dictate that. You're in no position to dictate what we're gonna feel," Trump said.

Raising his voice, the president said, "You don't have the cards right now ... you're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III. You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.