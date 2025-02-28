Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Trump Administration

Trump to sign order making English the official U.S. language

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

US President Donald Trump waits to greet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the entrance of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 27, 2025. 
Carl Court | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order making English the official language of the United States, three White House officials told CNBC.
  • Trump's order would also rescind former President Bill Clinton's directive for federal funding recipients to offer services for those with limited English proficiency.

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order making English the official language of the United States, three White House officials told CNBC on Friday.

The order would establish a national language for the first time in U.S. history.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Trump's order would also rescind former President Bill Clinton's August 2000 directive requiring agencies and other recipients of federal funds to provide services for those with limited English proficiency, according to a fact sheet shared with CNBC.

Trump's designation will allow federal agencies to maintain their current policies and continue to provide documents and services in other languages. But it "encourages new Americans to adopt a national language that opens doors to greater opportunities," according to the fact sheet.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Wall Street Journal first reported the order earlier Friday morning.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Trump Administrationnews
Dashboard
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us