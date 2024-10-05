Trump to return to Pennsylvania site of his first assassination attempt, joined by Musk, Vance

Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of his July 13 rally that erupted in chaos after a gunman opened fire in a failed attempt to assassinate the Republican presidential nominee.

Elon Musk is expected to attend as the campaign works to gin up hype around Trump's return to Butler.

Trump returns to Butler in a very different presidential race, facing a new Democratic opponent in Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden decided to drop out over the summer.

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of his July 13 rally that erupted in chaos after a gunman opened fire in a failed attempt to assassinate the Republican presidential nominee, killing one crowd member instead.

Trump first announced his plan to return to Butler in July, 13 days after the rally shooting.

With roughly four weeks until the Nov. 5 election and early voting well underway, the Trump campaign has been working to gin up hype around the Butler event. It could be one of Trump's final high-profile opportunities to make his case to the American public, in a key swing state no less.

"BUTLER ON SATURDAY — HISTORIC!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

Ahead of that first Butler visit, Trump was still reveling in the disastrous performance of President Joe Biden at their June 27 debate, which spurred Democrats' growing doubt about their candidate's ability to win a second term.

Since then, Biden has dropped out of the race, Vice President Kamala Harris has taken the helm of the Democratic ticket and she has begun to erode Trump's edge.

Trump's second Butler rally will also spotlight his new entourage.

Tesla CEO and new Trump ally Elon Musk is expected to attend. Musk officially endorsed Trump hours after the Butler assassination attempt, marking a stark pivot in their formerly hostile relationship.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, will also deliver an opening speech.

Family members of Corey Comperatore, the crowd member who was shot and killed at the July rally, are also expected to join, according to the campaign.

Going into Saturday's rally, the Secret Service said it beefed up its security plan.

The Butler shooting put the Secret Service under intense scrutiny as questions lingered about how a gunman could come within shooting distance of a former president at a public event. That outrage mounted further after Trump was the target of another assassination attempt in September.

On Friday, the Secret Service pledged that it had "made comprehensive changes and enhancements" to its communications abilities and resources.

"The former President is receiving heightened protection and we take the responsibility to ensure his safety and security very seriously," spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.