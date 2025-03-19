Trump to meet with more than a dozen oil executives to discuss energy agenda as tariffs weigh on prices

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with 15 oil industry executives at the White House.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will also attend.

The meeting will focus on his energy dominance agenda, artificial intelligence and data centers, as well as rising energy demand in the U.S.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with more than a dozen oil industry executives at the White House on Wednesday afternoon to discuss his energy agenda, a senior administration official told CNBC.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will also attend the meeting, the official said. Burgum leads Trump's National Energy Dominance Council. Wright serves as vice chair of the interagency body.

The 15 executives attending the White House meeting are affiliated with industry lobby group the American Petroleum Institute, the official said. They will discuss Trump's "energy dominance" agenda, artificial intelligence and data centers, and meeting rising energy demand in the U.S., the official said.

A spokesperson for API said those attending the meeting are members of the group's executive committee without disclosing names.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth, ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance, Marathon Petroleum CEO Maryann Mannen and Phillips 66 CEO Mark Lashier are members of the committee, according to public biographies of the executives. The committee has up to 15 members, according to API tax filings.

Exxon and Chevron declined to comment.

Trump has made energy central to his agenda, with a focus on boosting fossil fuel production, and has ditched the Biden administration's commitments to fight climate change.

API wants the Trump administration to increase leases for oil and gas drilling on federal lands and waters, make pipeline permitting easier and expedite approvals for new liquified natural gas exports, according to a roadmap released by the lobby group.

Burgum, a former North Dakota governor, made clear to oil and gas executives at an energy conference in Houston last week that the Trump administration intends to make it as easy as possible for the oil and gas industry to drill on federal lands and waters.

U.S. crude oil prices have pulled back about 13% since Trump took office as his tariffs have raised fears of a recession that could crimp demand. An OPEC+ decision to increase production starting in April has also weighed on prices.