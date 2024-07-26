Money Report

Donald Trump

Trump to hold rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he survived assassination attempt

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • Former President Donald Trump vowed to hold another campaign rally in the same area where he survived an assassination attempt less than two weeks earlier.
Former President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to hold another campaign rally in the same area of Pennsylvania where he survived an assassination attempt less than two weeks earlier.

Trump said the forthcoming rally in Butler will honor Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was killed in the July 13 attack, as well as others who were injured.

"FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!" Trump wrote in an all-caps Truth Social post announcing the rally, referring to the three words he mouthed to his supporters in the moments after the shooting.

Trump's Friday afternoon post lacked specifics about when and where the rally would take place. The Trump campaign plans to hold indoor rallies in light of the assassination attempt, sources familiar with the campaign told NBC News.

The U.S. Secret Service has reportedly advised the campaign to stop holding outdoor rallies.

Trump sustained a minor injury to his ear in the incident, which he and his former White House physician, current Rep. Ronny Jackson, maintain was caused by the assassin's bullet.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Wednesday that Trump's injury might have instead been caused by shrapnel, spurring anger from the Republican presidential nominee's allies.

Trump also lashed out at Wray, writing in another Truth Social post on Friday that the director's remarks were "so damaging to the Great People that work in the FBI."

