Trump to announce AI infrastructure investment backed by Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank

President Donald Trump is set to announce a joint venture with OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank to invest billions of dollars in AI infrastructure in the U.S., sources told CNBC and NBC News.

The project, dubbed Stargate, is expected to be unveiled at the White House by Trump, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and executives from the tech giants.

Softbank's Son had already promised a four-year, $100-billion investment when he recently visited then-President-elect Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

President Donald Trump will announce a joint venture Tuesday with OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank to invest billions of dollars in AI infrastructure in the United States, CNBC's Eamon Javers and NBC News' Peter Alexander report.

The project, dubbed Stargate, will be unveiled at the White House by Trump, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and executives from Oracle and OpenAI, according to sources familiar with the plan.

The companies are expected to commit to an initial $100 billion and up to $500 billion to the project over the next four years, according to CBS News, which first reported details of the expected announcement.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Stargate's first joint venture will be a data center in Texas, CBS reported.

Softbank's Son had already announced a four-year, $100-billion AI investment in the United States in December, when he visited then-President-elect Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

It was not immediately clear if the anticipated investment being announced Tuesday would be in addition to Son's prior pledge.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

— NBC News' Peter Alexander contributed to this report