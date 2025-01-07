Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump announces $20 billion foreign investment to build new U.S. data centers

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC and Eamon Javers,CNBC

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump makes remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. Jan. 7, 2025. 
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • President-elect Donald Trump announced a $20 billion foreign investment to build new data centers in the United States.
  • Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a Trump associate and founder of the property development company DAMAC Properties, is pledging the money, Trump said.

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a $20 billion foreign investment to build new data centers across the United States.

Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a Trump associate and founder of the property development company DAMAC Properties, is pledging "at least" that amount, the president-elect said at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"They may go double, or even somewhat more than double, that amount of money," Trump said of Sajwani's company.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The "first phase" of the plan will take place in Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana, Trump said.

Sajwani suggested that the Republican's election spurred him to commit to the investment.

"It's been amazing news for me and my family when [Trump] was elected in November. We've been waiting four years to increase our investment in [the] U.S. to very large amounts of money," the Dubai developer said in brief remarks at Mar-a-Lago.

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

5 questions every boss should ask their employees, from a manager who's supervised 100 people in her career

news 21 mins ago

Trump says he will revoke Biden offshore drilling ban on first day in office

Sajwani's pledge is the latest example of a foreign business leader promising to spend big in the U.S. as a result of Trump's election victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

In December, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son announced plans to invest $100 billion in the U.S. and create 100,000 jobs over the course of Trump's four-year term.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has sought to attract more foreign entities to do business in the U.S. by offering perks, such as expedited permits, for those that invest $1 billion or more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us