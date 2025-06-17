Money Report

Trump threatens Iran's leader, demands ‘unconditional surrender'

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One after departing early from the the G7 summit in Canada to return to Washington, June 17, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump warned Iran leader Ali Khamenei that he is an "easy target" and "our patience is wearing thin."
  • Trump demanded Tehran surrender in its conflict against Israel.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iranian leader Ali Khamenei that he is an "easy target" and "our patience is wearing thin," before demanding Tehran surrender in its conflict against Israel.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," he wrote.

"But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

Trump in a subsequent post made clear what he does want from Iran: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

The threat from the U.S. president came two days after news outlets reported that Trump vetoed a plan by Israel to assassinate the ayatollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday downplayed his reported disagreement with Trump over Khamenei, saying, "I wouldn't rush to conclusions."

The Trump administration has previously insisted that the U.S. was not directly involved in what Israel called a preemptive strike against Iran on Friday, kicking off five days of missile fire between the two regional powers.

But Trump's latest comments suggest the U.S. is now at least willing to threaten direct military intervention as it backs Israel's effort to bring Tehran to heel.

Trump on Monday is expected to discuss the Israel-Iran conflict during a meeting in the Situation Room with his top national security advisors.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

