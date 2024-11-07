Trump takes a rare break from social media after election win

President-elect Donald Trump has not posted on Truth Social, the platform operated by his social media company Trump Media, since before he won the 2024 election.

He has also not posted on Elon Musk's X, Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook and Instagram, or TikTok since defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump told NBC News he has spoken with about 70 world leaders, including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Donald Trump has never been shy about touting his accomplishments. Yet after achieving what is arguably the greatest political feat of his career, the new president-elect has so far been silent on the social media platforms where he is normally a ubiquitous presence.

As of Thursday afternoon, Trump had not posted on Truth Social, the platform operated by his social media company Trump Media, since before all polls closed on Election Day. Nor has he trumpeted his victory on X, the social media site owned by his top campaign backer Elon Musk.

Trump's official Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts also have not been updated since Tuesday. The most recent posts on all three are video messages of Trump urging Republican voters to stay in line at their polling sites.

It is unclear if Trump's online absence is a deliberate messaging choice, or if he is merely taking a break from social media after a campaign during which he posted prolifically.

Asked for clarity, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said only, "President Trump won a historic election and will now become the 47th President of the United States."

Trump is certainly still being social in other ways. Multiple world leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have already spoken with Trump to offer their congratulations.

Trump has also taken calls from Vice President Kamala Harris, his defeated opponent, and President Joe Biden, who likewise congratulated him on his victory.

A senior campaign official told NBC News that Trump spent most of Wednesday fielding world leaders' calls from his Florida home Mar-a-Lago, and that he has many more of those calls to return Thursday.

In an interview with NBC on Thursday afternoon, Trump said he has spoken with about 70 world leaders, including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump said he has not yet spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that he believes he will do so.

Trump was also set Thursday to have his first meeting with his presidential transition team, NBC reports.

— NBC News' Dasha Burns and Kristen Welker contributed reporting.