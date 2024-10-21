Trump sued by Central Park Five for defamation over claims made during Harris debate

Five men who were wrongfully convicted in the so-called Central Park Five jogger rape case sued Donald Trump.

The men alleged in the lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court that the Republican presidential nominee defamed them by claiming they killed someone and pleaded guilty.

Trump's claim about the men was made at his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, in September.

Five men who were wrongfully convicted as teenagers in the so-called Central Park Five jogger rape case sued Donald Trump on Monday, saying the Republican presidential nominee defamed them by claiming they killed someone and pleaded guilty.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, cites several statements Trump made about the men during his Sept. 10 debate with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

"Defendant Trump falsely stated that Plaintiffs killed an individual and pled guilty to the crime. These statements are demonstrably false," the civil suit said.

"Plaintiffs never pled guilty to any crime and were subsequently cleared of all wrongdoing. Further, the victims of the Central Park assaults were not killed," the complaint said.

The plaintiffs in the case are Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron Brown and Korey Wise. Salaam is a member of the New York City Council.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Their suit requests monetary compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial.

CNBC has requested comment from a spokesman for Trump's campaign.

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

The lawsuit notes that the men, while teenagers, were convicted at trials of a series of assaults that occurred in New York City's Central Park in April 1989. The men were between 14 years old and 16 years old at the time, and spent years in prison after their convictions.

Less than two weeks after a sexual assault on a jogger in the park for which the teens were charged, Trump paid for a full-page ad in New York newspapers that "alluded to the assaults in Central Park without specifically identifying the suspects and called for the City of New York to "[s]end a message loud and clear to those who would murder our citizens and terrorize New York—BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY AND BRING BACK OUR POLICE," the suit noted.

All five men were exonerated in 2002 of the claim they raped the jogger based on newly discovered DNA evidence.

The men a year later sued New York City for false arrest, malicious prosecution and racially motivated conspiracy. The city settled the suit more than a decade later by agreeing to pay the men $41 million.

Trump previously was held liable in two separate lawsuits for defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll after she publicly alleged he had raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Juries after trials in those cases awarded Carroll $88.3 million in damages.

Trump is appealing the verdicts in those cases, which were filed in federal court in Manhattan.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.